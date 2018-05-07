© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Aurora Heart Transplant Patient Walking to D.C., Hopes to Create a Transplant Memorial

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 7, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
photo of Gene Shimandle
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Gene Shimandle from Aurora plans to arrive in Washington, D.C., on May 8 -- one year to the day after receiving a heart transplant from 20-year-old Cody Stebel.

A Northeast Ohio heart-transplant patient will be arriving in Washington, D.C. tomorrow after walking for the past month from his home in Aurora. And he’s there to try and bring some recognition for transplant donors and recipients.

Gene Shimandle had to wait 12 years for a new heart, but he finally got one last May. He’s honoring his donor – 20-year-old Cody Stebel – by walking hundreds of miles to meet with Ohio’s senators, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Shimandle says he wants the government to create a monument to organ donation.

“I picture a forest with donors’ names on the trunks of the trees. And the branches of the recipients who have been blessed by their gift.”

Shimandle says he’s also requested a meeting with President Trump.

Tags

CommunityGene ShimandleCleveland Clinicheart transplantOrgan transplants
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content