Pulitzer Nominated Print Journalist Turned Peabody Award-Winning Documentarian

Tom Jennings is a Pulitzer nominated print journalist turned Peabody Award winning video documentarian. He graduated from Kent State University’s school of Journalism after winning the prestigious Hearst Award while editing The Daily Kent Stater in the 1980s. His productions have included “Diana: In Her Own Words,” “Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes,” and “MLK: The Assassination Tapes” among many others for Smithsonian Channel, National Geographic Channel, Discovery and more.