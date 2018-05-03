Ohioans Fish For Free This Weekend

Ohio anglers can fish for free this weekend.

Ordinarily, anyone over 16 looking to fish needs to purchase a $19 fishing license, which funds the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ fish management programs.

May 5 and 6, however, are Ohio’s annual Free Fishing Days.

ODNR spokesperson Jamey Emmert says the department hopes residents will take the opportunity to experience what Ohio’s waters have to offer.

“There’s many reasons behind the free fishing weekend, and, namely, just it’s an inspiration to get people outdoors. To get families to get outside and get some fresh air and to experience the wonderful wildlife and outdoors opportunities Ohio offers.”

The Ohio Division of Wildlife has also partnered with Ohio State Parks to offer a 20 percent camping discount this weekend.