The View from Pluto: Cavs Finally Get A Team Effort In Overtime Win Against Toronto

The Cavs had a stunning come-from-behind win over the Toronto Raptors in the opening game of their Eastern Conference semifinals, winning 113-112 in overtime.

Notably, the Cavs scored eight points in overtime without any help from LeBron James, making Tuesday’s victory a true team effort.

“LeBron said he was tired and he looked it. If you heard that you'd think they were in trouble. They were in trouble, but they pulled out of it,” said WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto. “It was a huge upset for the Cavs in Toronto.”

Never had the lead

"The Cavs never led the game in regulation," Pluto says. "What you're looking at is, they kept clawing back."

According to ESPN, the Cavs are the second team in the past 20 postseasons to win a game in which they never held a lead in regulation. The only other team to do it was Dallas, which won at Oklahoma City on May 23, 2011.

Improbable win

It was an improbable win. Teams like the Cavs tend to have a setback coming out of a grueling seven-game series. And historically, Toronto does very well at home, especially with a lead after three quarters.

James had 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 21st career playoff triple-double, J.R. Smith scored 20 points. Kyle Korver scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have eliminated Toronto in each of the past two postseasons.

“Poor Toronto,” Pluto said. “What’s their problem with the Cavaliers?” Pluto says James has a 42-10 against Toronto.

"It's a best of seven games, so there's a long way to go," Pluto says. The Cavs will stay in Toronto for Game 2 on Thursday at 6 p.m.