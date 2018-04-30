© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Cleveland Hopkins Institutes New Customs Procedures Today, But Some Travelers Still Want More Change

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 30, 2018 at 6:41 AM EDT
photo of Denise Harris, Lois & Dale Schuler
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Denise Harris (left) and her friends, Dale & Lois Schuler, all live in Medina, but went to Cancun recently and returned on Saturday. They say the need to retrieve and then re-check bags is still a hassle.

Officials say the new customs procedures taking effect today at Cleveland Hopkins Airport are more efficient. But some flyers want additional changes.

Previously, after answering customs and immigration questions about their checked luggage, international passengers arriving at Hopkins had to place their bags back onto a conveyor belt that leads to baggage claim. Until yesterday, passengers would then board a shuttle to baggage claim to retrieve their luggage.

The new process allows passengers to instead go through TSA screening and then walk through the airport to baggage claim to collect their checked luggage.

Jeffrey Schaefer and Christine Block from Lakewood arrived from Cancun on Saturday, and aren’t sure that doing away with the shuttle bus is the only improvement that can be made.

“You take your bags into the next room and they put it on a carousel, which brings it to the carousel in the actual main part of the airport.”

“Craziest thing I’ve ever seen!” adds Block.

The airport has international arrivals from Cancun, some destinations in the Caribbean, and – as of next month – Iceland.

Tags

CommunityCleveland Hopkins International AirportChristine BlockJeffrey SchaeferAirportCleveland Hopkins
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content