Cleveland Cavs Head To Conference Semifinals; Fans Seem More Confident In LeBron James Staying

The Cavs beat the Pacers 105-101 yesterday to clinch their first-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Woody’s Bar in downtown Akron had a small but enthusiastic group on-hand to watch Game 7. Their excitement for the Cavs’ performance was tempered only slightly by questions over whether LeBron James will stay in Cleveland after this season.

Andy Sovchik from Portage Lakes says, in his opinion, James’ decision rests on family and how the Cavs are playing right now.

“I think that he will stay in Cleveland/Akron because this is his hometown. This is where he wants to be. He’s gelling with his teammates. He’s got some young kids around him. He wants to develop them and he wants to end his career in Cleveland.”

The Cavs will head to Toronto to take on the Raptors tomorrow, a series that Sovchik believes the Cavs will win in four games now that they’ve gotten their bearings after the seven-game series against the Pacers.

Note: The headline on this story has been modified. It originally indicated the Cavs were headed to the semifinals.