Cavs Advance to the Conference Semifinals, Outlasting the Pacers in Game 7

It was a grueling seven games, but the Cavs are moving on after narrowly defeating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in the final game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, 105-101.

"It was certainly the most interesting first round series I've ever seen," said WKSU commentator Terry Pluto. "I don't think LeBron James wants to go out losing his last game in Cleveland, playing poorly in a game seven."

James will be a free agent in July and rumors are swirling about another departure from Cleveland.

"He wants his exit to be as good as possible," Pluto said.

James put up 45 points in game seven, returning from the bench to finish things off once the Cavs had a nine-point lead. For Pluto, that's a good omen.

"When LeBron scored 40 points in the series the Cavs won. When he didn't, they lost," Pluto said.

The Cavs will face off against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. They've knocked the Raptors out of the playoffs two years in a row, but this year may be different.

"That doesn't necessarily carry over to this year," Pluto said. "This is a different Cavs team, and it's not as good."

And, Pluto says the quick turnaround likely will work to their disadvantage. "In general, when you play a seven game series and you open the next series on the road somewhere, you tend to lose. It's called playoff hangover."