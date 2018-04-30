© 2020 WKSU
Cavs Advance to the Conference Semifinals, Outlasting the Pacers in Game 7

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published April 30, 2018 at 8:42 AM EDT
LeBron James has been to five consecutive NBA Finals.
Wikipedia

It was a grueling seven games, but the Cavs are moving on after narrowly defeating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in the final game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, 105-101. 

"It was certainly the most interesting first round series I've ever seen," said WKSU commentator Terry Pluto. "I don't think LeBron James wants to go out losing his last game in Cleveland, playing poorly in a game seven."

James will be a free agent in July and rumors are swirling about another departure from Cleveland.

"He wants his exit to be as good as possible," Pluto said.

James put up 45 points in game seven, returning from the bench to finish things off once the Cavs had a nine-point lead. For Pluto, that's a good omen.

"When LeBron scored 40 points in the series the Cavs won. When he didn't, they lost," Pluto said.

The Cavs will face off against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. They've knocked the Raptors out of the playoffs two years in a row, but this year may be different.

"That doesn't necessarily carry over to this year," Pluto said. "This is a different Cavs team, and it's not as good."

And, Pluto says the quick turnaround likely will work to their disadvantage. "In general, when you play a seven game series and you open the next series on the road somewhere, you tend to lose. It's called playoff hangover."

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
