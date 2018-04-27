© 2020 WKSU
Browns' No. 1 Pick is Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published April 27, 2018 at 8:15 AM EDT
photo of Baker Mayfield
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
As a senior at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield won numerous awards including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and unanimous All-America recognition.

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback. The Browns picked Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, 23, with the No 1. pick in Thursday's NFL draft. It was a surprising pick amid speculation the Browns might choose USC’s Sam Darnold or Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says Mayfield is a gamble that Browns General Manager John Dorsey hopes will pay off.

“John Dorsey ... came out and said this guy’s not only a really good football player, he’s a winner. He’s smart. He’s earned everything he’s gotten," Pluto said. "I think the Browns are sticking themselves out there saying, ‘Look, this is the quarterback we think could really change things here.’”

According to Pluto, Mayfield's performance could define Dorsey's tenure with the Browns.

Mayfield's fiery personality has drawn comparisons to controversial former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. The Browns have already named Tyrod Taylor their starter as Mayfield develops. Taylor was acquired in a trade with Buffalo in the offseason. He led the Bills to the playoffs last season. 

With their No. 4 pick, the Browns selected Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, who is a Nordonia High School graduate. 

