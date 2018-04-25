© 2020 WKSU
Community

Grace House Akron Plans to Provide Hospice Care for Homeless People

Published April 25, 2018 at 6:31 PM EDT
Grace House logo
GRACE HOUSE AKRON
Grace House is trying to find a home in Akron to become a hospice for homeless people.

Homeless people in Akron who are limited in their options for hospice care may be about to get a new resource.

Holly Klein is the president of Grace House Akron, which provides end-of-life care for people who can’t afford it. Her goal is to either find an existing house or build a new one that can provide beds for up to six people.

She says she felt motivated after hearing stories of hospice patients passing away without loved ones or a caretaker.

“Everyone has the right to death with dignity,” she said. “It’s not a privilege.”

Grace House Akron will host a launch party tomorrow at the Akron Civic Theatre from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to raise awareness for the program.

