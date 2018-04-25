© 2020 WKSU
Akron, Knight Foundation Team Up to Rejuvenate City Parks

Published April 25, 2018 at 5:42 PM EDT
Akron Parks Challenge logo
AKRONPARKS.ORG
The logo for the Akron Parks Challenge.

The deadline is fast approaching for community groups and individuals to pitch their ideas for the Akron Parks Challenge. The goal is to improve two Akron parks.

The city will give up to $100,000 each to the winning proposals. Other organizations, like the Knight Foundation, are also pitching in to make these initial projects feasible.

Kyle Kutuchief, the Akron program director for the Knight Foundation, says this allows residents to have a say in the improvements.

“This is an opportunity for the city to kind of rethink ‘What should a park be?’ ‘What purpose should it serve? ‘What amenities should it have?’” Kutuchief says.

The deadline to apply is April 30. 

