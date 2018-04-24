© 2020 WKSU
The Former Racers Owner Could Be Bringing Pro Softball Back to Akron

Published April 24, 2018 at 6:02 PM EDT
Photo of Racer Sami Fagan
WIKIMEDIA
The Racers women's softball team was a Staple at Firestone Stadium until it left in February.

The Akron Racers could be coming back to Akron in the near future.

Former General Manager Joey Arrietta is talking to investors in an effort to form a new women’s pro softball team next year.

She still owns the name of the team and says she really wants to put a team on the field.

"I have retained the name and the rights to logos and the opportunity to put a team back on the field at Firestone Stadium and preserve the history of our organization going forward as early as 2019."

The previous team moved from Akron in February and changed its name to the Cleveland Comets.

Arietta continues to operate the Akron Racers Foundation and the Akron Racers Charities.

