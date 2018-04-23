© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Democrats Call for Investigation into Rosenberger's Resignation

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 23, 2018 at 5:46 PM EDT
Photo of Rep. David Leland
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Democratic lawmakers want an independent investigation into what prompted Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger to resign.

Rep. David Leland says Rosenberger is the first Ohio speaker to resign in disgrace since the state was founded in 1803. And Leland wants to know why the FBI is asking questions about Rosenberger.

“Well, I think it must be serious," Leland says. "I don’t think someone resigns from one of the three most important positions in the state of Ohio for no reason.”

Leland and other Democrats want the legislative inspector general and the Franklin County prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation into Rosenberger’s activities leading up to his resignation, especially looking into his relationship with lobbyists who were advocating for or against bills in the Legislature.

Tags

CommunityCliff RosenbergerDavid LelandOhio legislative inspector generalFranklin County Prosecutor
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content