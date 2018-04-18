LeBron Says He Has to Focus on What's Ahead Tonight, not the Loss to the Pacers

The Cavs are getting ready for their second game in their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

They lost game one 98 to 80. LeBron James says he’s not focusing on the hole the team is in.

“I can’t think about advancing. I’m thinking about tonight you know, what my job is, how I can help change the game, help affect the game, try to be as dominant as I can," he said.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Q.