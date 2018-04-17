© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Facing a Tight Budget, Akron Cuts Back on Support of Shooting Stars Tournament

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 17, 2018 at 12:48 AM EDT
Dru Joyce
Dru Joyce Shooting Stars Classic
LeBron James' high school coach now runs the AAU tournament, which draws some of the top young talent in the country.

Akron is cutting some of its financial support for a basketball tournament that had been one of the largest draws of young talent in the country. 

The city has put up as much as $50,000 for the tournament, which drew 500 teams for the three-day competition. But the head of Akron’s parks and recreation department, John Valle, says that’s when Akron’s favorite son – and one of the biggest names in the NBA –

was associated with it.

“A couple years ago, this was the LeBron James Shooting Stars Classic. Last year was the first year that it was now called the Dru Joyce Shooting Stars Class. So I don’t know if the LeBron James name had some effect on it, but it may have.”

Faced with a tight city budget, Valle recommended Akron put up only $35,000 this year, along with the city parks department’s labor and other support totaling about $17,000.

Dru Joyce is the coach at James’ alma Mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary. Valle says the competition still will draw about 350 teams and their families and other supporters and will be worth more than $3 million to the region.

Tags

CommunityLeBron JamesDru JoyceAAUShooting Stars Classic
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content