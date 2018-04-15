Stow Issues Survey to Gauge Interest in Changes to Downtown

The City of Stow has created a survey to check public opinion on proposed changes to its downtown.

When the results come back, city council will need to decide on whether to put out a call for partners to overhaul the downtown.

Rob Kurtz, the Stow Planning Director, said changes to downtown aren’t just about finances.

“But it also has to take into account what Stow wants, you know, in a general way. In other words, there are plenty of things that the market would serve but that may not be what we want.”

The city partnered with consultants OHM Advisors and DiSalvo Development Advisors to create the survey and plans, which gauges public feedback alongside in-person input at city council meetings.