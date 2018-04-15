© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

North Hill to Host International Farmers Market

Published April 15, 2018 at 12:54 PM EDT
photo of Akron North Hill neighborhood
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Akron's North Hill neighborhood will host a new farmers market this summer, featuring international culture and cuisine.

A new farmers market is coming to the Akron’s North Hill neighborhood this summer. 
It’s a collaboration between an immigrant resettlement agency, Bhutanese farmers and community organizations.
The Exchange House will host the market with partners Shanti Farms, the North Akron Community Development Corporation and the Irish Restoration Association
Katie Beck, manager of the Exchange House, says she hopes the market will encourage entrepreneurship.
 

“There’s a lot of immigrants and former refuges resettled here,” Beck said. “It’s a very diverse community. So we’re going to be welcoming them to share their culture and their goods and their produce that they love and want to use.”

The North Akron Farmers Market runs Saturdays starting May 5 through September 29. Beck says The Exchange House will also offer monthly entrepreneurship workshops to help vendors develop their skills.

Tags

Communityentrepreneurship and innovationNorth HillAkronexchange housekatie beckShanti FarmsNorth Akron Farmers MarketIrish Restoration AssociationNorth Akron Community Development Corporation