North Hill to Host International Farmers Market

A new farmers market is coming to the Akron’s North Hill neighborhood this summer.

It’s a collaboration between an immigrant resettlement agency, Bhutanese farmers and community organizations.

The Exchange House will host the market with partners Shanti Farms, the North Akron Community Development Corporation and the Irish Restoration Association.

Katie Beck, manager of the Exchange House, says she hopes the market will encourage entrepreneurship.





“There’s a lot of immigrants and former refuges resettled here,” Beck said. “It’s a very diverse community. So we’re going to be welcoming them to share their culture and their goods and their produce that they love and want to use.”

The North Akron Farmers Market runs Saturdays starting May 5 through September 29. Beck says The Exchange House will also offer monthly entrepreneurship workshops to help vendors develop their skills.