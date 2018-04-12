Community Gathers to Remember the Holocaust

Gov. John Kasich joined the state’s top officials and community leaders to commemorate Holocaust victims, survivors and liberators. One survivor urged to never forget the horrific genocide.

Those attending the annual memorial sat at the foot of the towering Holocaust Monument. The statue, which stands to the south of the Statehouse, displays the star of David with a fracture down the middle.

Al Miller was a young boy when he escaped Germany during the Holocaust. He says his heart breaks for the one-and-a-half million children who were not so fortunate.

“Can anyone guess what shining stars in medicine, gifted musicians, talented writers, committed artists, dedicated scientists were simply done away with, murdered," Miller said.

Kasich echoed the call to remember the brutality of the Holocaust and challenged people to work with each other despite partisan alliance.