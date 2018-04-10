Online Resource Provides Information on Cleveland Neighborhoods

A new website allows users to access data on Cleveland and its neighborhoods that they can then use to improve where they live.

The online tool was developed by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, a nonprofit focused on working with area community development groups, and the Center on Urban Poverty and Community Development at Case Western Reserve University.

It provides access to economic information as well as other city-based data.

Nina Holzer, the manager of CDC Advancement at Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, says the tool is for community development corporations, but anyone can use it.

“Certainly because it is a public tool, it’s also accessible to residents, so perhaps, you know, a neighborhood resident could go in and look trends that they’re seeing in the dashboard and that could certainly — they could certainly be using those data as they consider neighborhood change efforts of their own," Holzer said.

Holzer says the online tool currently has data for 2015 and 2016. It will be updated later this spring.