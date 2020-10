Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Trebets' heads the state's only degree program for wine-making.

Ed Trebets serves as the Program Director for the Wine Degree program at Kent State University at Ashtabula.

As a winemaker, Trebets has been awarded numerous medals including 200 gold and double gold medals. In addition, he has garnered 14 Best of Show awards for his wines in competitions ranging from the Great Lakes Wine Competition to the Florida State Fair.