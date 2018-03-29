Heading into 2018, Pluto Says the Indians Look Like a 90-Win Team

The Cleveland Indians open the season tonight against the Mariners in Seattle. After playoff appearances each of the last two seasons, including a trip to the World Series in 2016, fans are hoping for another run.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto has been watching spring training and said the team is healthy and looks determined.

"They’ll be the most dominant team in their division, the Central Division. But then you’re going to run into the Astros, you’re going to run into the Yankees (in the playoffs.) So that will be like the super powers collide."

Pluto estimates that after winning 94 games in 2016 and posting 104 wins last season, Cleveland should win at least 90 games this year. The home opener is April 6 against the Kansas City Royals.