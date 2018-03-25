Student-Led 'March for Our Lives' Draws Thousands of Gun Control Advocates to Downtown Cleveland

Thousands of gun control advocates gathered in Cleveland on Saturday for what was called The March for Our Lives. It was one of hundreds of marches held nationwide in response to last month’s deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Saturday’s march drew thousands to Public Square for the student-led protest against gun violence. One of the organizers was Solon High School senior Pranav Iyer.

“The Parkland shooting was really a call to action," Iyer said.

Shaker Heights junior Kevin LaMonica said he and his fellow organizers support a number of gun-control measures, including bans on high-capacity magazines and gun accessories like bump stocks.

Credit OWEN M. MCCAFFERTY II / WKSU Laurie Leavy moved just south of Parkland, Fla., more than 20 years ago because it was considered one of the safest cities in the state. Her son, Jason, is a freshman at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. As shots rang out, Jason was in geography class on the third floor of the school's 1200 building. The Leavys had previously planned to visit Cleveland for spring break, but decided to get involved in the march.

“All these things contribute to the mass deaths we see and these are some of the things we’re pushing for here at the March for Our Lives," LaMonica said.

One of the event’s speakers was Laurie Leavy, whose son Jason is a freshman at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I hope parents will get involved and will support their children, even if they don’t want to get involved, because it’s their lives and they’re our future," Leavy said.

Cleveland’s march was one of an estimated 800 worldwide.