Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue released a statement Monday saying he will be stepping away from the team to focus on his health.

Lue said he’s been dealing with chest pains, sleep deprivation and other complications over the past year. Despite multiple tests, doctors have been unable to give a diagnosis.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the announcement doesn’t come as a surprise.

"You can just tell he was struggling. Whether it was at his press conferences, he didn’t seem to be very connected and I just thought some of his moves and games were strange. And of course if you’re not feeling well, that explains it," Pluto says.

During Lue's absence, assistant coach Larry Drew will take over. Pluto says he believes the Cavs are in good hands because of Drew's background.

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Takes a Leave of Absence to Address Health Issues Drew as interim head coach

"You know the Cavs right now, I think it’s more basketball issues and some health issues for them with Kevin Love getting healthy and Larry Nance Jr. getting healthy and that kind of stuff. So, if they didn’t have an experienced coach like Larry Drew ready to step in, I would be more concerned from the basketball point," Pluto says.

Lue did not say when he will return to the team.