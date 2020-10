Credit tylerpina.com / tylerpina.com Pina is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and owner of Neon Flamingo Films.

After seeing so many homeless in San Francisco, filmmaker Tyler Pina discovered a lot of them had been released from prison with no resources. Pina researched and produced a short film about it titled "88 Cents." The film is currently slated for film festivals internationally.

Tyler Pina is a 2014 Kent State University graduate.