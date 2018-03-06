Kent State Freshman and Nightingale Project Founder Gets Governor's Courage Award

Gov. John Kasich singled out the activism of a Kent State University student during his final State of the State address on tonight.

Kasich gave freshman Antonina Schubert a “Courage Award” for her work in mental-health support.

She’s founder of the Nightingale Project, which helps people with depression, and seeks to end the stigma associated with mental disorders.

“She’s an inspiring example of leadership at a young age on such a difficult issue. We love you Nina for the fact that you’re stepping up and stepping out and helping people to get their lives back, ” says Kasich.

Kasich also recognized a 10-year-old from Ashland who traded-in his video games to feed homeless people, and a Dayton-area nurse who aided the wounded at the Las Vegas concert shooting.