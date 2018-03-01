Student at Jackson Memorial Middle School Had Plans For a School Shooting

Authorities say the Jackson Middle School student who shot himself in a school bathroom last month committed suicide and had plans to carry out a school shooting and to harm others.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink says 13-year-old Keith Simons had about 80 rounds of ammunition with him for his .22 rifle.

“Why he went back into the bathroom after he had come out holding the gun, and then committed suicide, we do not have an answer for, and I don’t know that we’ll ever have an answer for that," Brink said.

The memo section of Simons’ phone had an eight-step plan for conducting a shooting, including notes showing admiration for the Columbine shooters.

Authorities do not yet know how Simons was able to conceal the gun in his clothing when he boarded his school bus and entered the building.