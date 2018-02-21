Why Won't the Trees Grow?

Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Jefferson's research focuses on watershed hydrology and geomorphology in human-altered landscapes.

Anne Jefferson, Ph.D. is an assistant professor in the Geology Department at Kent State University. Her team has been asked by the National Parks Service to investigate trees that won’t grow on National Park land in Northeastern Ohio which are on top of old mining sites.

The Parks Service gave Kent State a chance to do long term research at these sites which will help not just locally, but nationally and beyond.