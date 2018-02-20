© 2020 WKSU
The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education.

Civic Entrepreneurs to Pitch Ideas for Cleveland

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published February 20, 2018 at 2:21 PM EST
1 of 3
2017's "Accelerate" Finalists
The Cleveland Leadership Center
2 of 3
Jeremy Langham, winner of last year's event, had the idea of a brewery that gives back.
Cleveland Leadership Center
3 of 3
A board describing finalists businesses in each category.
Cleveland Leadership Center

Twenty-five civic-minded entrepreneurs are going to get a chance to pitch their ideas for improving Cleveland.  The fourth annual "Accelerate" event is a civic pitch competition presented by the Cleveland Leadership Center.  The presenters have five different categories in which to pitch. 

"Accelerate" Co-Chair Ursula Cottone says that this presents an opportunity to solve some of the city’s challenges. 

“For the individuals to be able to bring forth those kind of ideas, you know, everybody has ideas about how to make the community better. Normally you sit and say, ‘I have no idea how to get this going,’ but this is a way to do that which is unique.”  

"Accelerate" takes place Feb. 21 at the Global Center for Health Innovation starting at 5:30 p.m.

Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
