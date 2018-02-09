© 2020 WKSU
Cavs Trade Six Players, Add Four to Improve Championship Prospects

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published February 9, 2018 at 9:27 AM EST
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will part ways as Wade goes home to Miami.

The Cavs on Thursday completely changed their look with a stunning sequence of deals.

They traded six players:  Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose. They also traded two future draft picks in an effort to keep LeBron James and improve their chances of winning a championship this season. The Cavs added Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance, Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said the revamp was prompted by two major factors.

“Number one, they were an abominable defensive team,” Pluto said. “Secondly, the Cavs realized their roster was old.”

According to Pluto, Thomas’ hip injury didn’t help things.

“They added Isaiah Thomas who was not healthy, and even when healthy (he) was not a good defender,” Pluto said.

For his part, James didn’t seem too upset about losing some teammates.

“He sent out a picture of Dwyane Wade congratulating him and then going home to Miami,” Pluto said. “I’m not sure how he feels about the other trades, other than I know that some of those guys they got rid of, LeBron would not mind seeing them leave.”

CommunityTerry PlutoCleveland CavaliersCavsIsaiah ThomasDwyane WadeLeBron JamesDerrick Rose
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
