Manka says on his website of his installations, "public art can be a form of urban acupuncture, carefully pinned to amplify aspirations and provocatively tie people to a place and to each other."

Stephen Manka is one of Cleveland’s most successful public artists with installations from Shaker Heights to Playhouse Square. Manka started Manka Design Studio in 2004 which focuses on public sculpture, especially for Cleveland’s neighborhoods.

He has an M.Arch. in architecture and urban design from Kent State University. .