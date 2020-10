Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Prior to working in Diversity Work, Drummer served in positions for Intercollegiate Athletics, Residence Services, and Student Organizations.

Talea Drummer, Ph.D is the Director for the Student Multicultural Center (SMC) at Kent State University. In her role, Drummer oversees the overall operations of the center, develops and facilitates university-wide diversity programming and training efforts.

In addition, she supports students, faculty and staff though individual consultation and committee service.