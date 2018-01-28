© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio House Unanimously Passes a Senate Resolution to Put a Missile Defense Shield in Northeast Ohio

Published January 28, 2018 at 8:44 PM EST
Missile defense system
U.S. Defense Department
The nation now has two ground missile defense bases, both out west. Ravenna is one of three potential sites for the third.
Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU

Ohio lawmakers are presenting a united front in efforts to get a missile defense base located at Camp Ravenna.

The Ohio House unanimously passed a Senate resolution, which calls on the U.S. Defense Department to place the base in Northeast Ohio.

Ohio Senator John Eklund’s district includes Camp Ravenna.

The construction, the development of the project that would bring a tremendous amount of economic activity, job creation and general benefits to Ohio as a state and also frankly to parts of the 18th Senate district and in particular Northeastern Portage County.

Other areas under consideration include Fort Custer in Michigan and Fort Drum in New York.

Eklund expects the decision will be made in the next month. 

Tags

CommunityCamp RavennaU.S. Department of DefenseNational Missile DefenseJohn EcklundRavenna Missile Base
Related Content