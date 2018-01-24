University of Akron Announces Four-Day Week for Students

The University of Akron has announced a new initiative called “Five-Star Fridays.”

The program moves most classes to Monday-through-Thursday. Fridays will be open for students to seek opportunities for career development. Students can use Fridays to participate in internships, attend career fairs or get academic support.

University President Matt Wilson says the move will save students from making tough decisions.

“Often times students are faced with a difficult decision of, ‘Do I skip class to go to an interview?’ or ‘Do I skip class to go to a career fair?’ You know, this, because of the way we’re constructing the program, is going to eliminate the need to make those difficult choices.”

Ultimately, Wilson believes this will benefit the initiative will benefit the university financially since it will draw more students to the school.