© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Improving Interactions With User Design

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published January 24, 2018 at 9:57 AM EST
Picture of laptop.
PIXABAY.COM
Prior to Kelly's higher education career, she worked as a software help system designer, technical writer, and web developer.
Picture of Valerie Kelly
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Kelly has spent over 15 years working in higher education in multimedia development, instructional design, and online administration.

Valerie Kelly is interim Associate Vice President of the Office of Continuing and Distance Education at Kent State University. She is also an adjunct instructor in the User Experience Design degree program at Kent State.

User experience design as a discipline is concerned with all the elements that together make up that interface, including layout, visual design, text, brand, sound, and interaction. User experience design works to coordinate these elements to allow for the best possible interaction by users. (Source: User Experience Professionals Association, Usability Body of Knowledge, Glossary)

Tags

CommunityElevationsValerie KellyKent StateUser Design
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser
Related Content