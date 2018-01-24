Improving Interactions With User Design

Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Kelly has spent over 15 years working in higher education in multimedia development, instructional design, and online administration.

Valerie Kelly is interim Associate Vice President of the Office of Continuing and Distance Education at Kent State University. She is also an adjunct instructor in the User Experience Design degree program at Kent State.

User experience design as a discipline is concerned with all the elements that together make up that interface, including layout, visual design, text, brand, sound, and interaction. User experience design works to coordinate these elements to allow for the best possible interaction by users. (Source: User Experience Professionals Association, Usability Body of Knowledge, Glossary)