© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Adi's Hunger Strike Continues As Do Community Rallies

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published January 24, 2018 at 7:13 PM EST
Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
GOOGLE

A Youngstown businessman remains in prison and on a hunger strike eight days after his controversial arrest by immigration officials. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that a candlelight vigil for Amer Adi Othman is planned for tonight, and another protest Friday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms that Amer Adi remains in the private prison in Youngstown, which it says follows protocol for hunger strikers. It also says a request from a House Judiciary subcommittee to reopen the case is now under review.

The subcommittee passed the request Thursday night.  Congressman Tim Ryan, who pushed it, had expected Adi to be released from the Geauga County Jail Friday.

Instead, ICE says it transferred him so his health can be monitored 24 hours a day by medical professionals. It said it could not have released him then because the subcommittee’s request had to be made in writing on subcommittee letterhead. 

Immigration officials claim Adi’s first marriage in 1980 was a sham. He fought deportation for decades, but had been preparing to leave the country with his wife on Jan. 7. Though ICE allowed him to stay then, it arrested him when he went to an immigration meeting on Jan. 16.  

Tags

CommunityAmer AdiAmer Adi OthmandeportationsImmigration and Customs Enforcement
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content