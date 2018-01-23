Priorities for Akron's Income Tax Hike Include Fire Stations, Roads, Police Training and Staff

Akron has released its spending plan for the additional money for public safety and roads raised from an income-tax increase approved by voters last year.

The increase is expected to raise $13 million this year.

Mayor Dan Horrigan says the priorities include replacing one fire station, designing the replacement for another and repaving an additional 37 miles of road.

"I sat down with each of the department heads and the chiefs of the fire department and public works and the police department, and said, ‘OK, what do we need to do now? And what can we start to plan for in the future?’"

Horrigan says the plans also include replacing 50 police cars, additional police training and expanding public service staff.