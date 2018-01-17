© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

The Cleveland Urban League and Redefining Equality

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published January 17, 2018 at 12:26 PM EST
Picture of Elizabeth Smith-Pryor
Kent State University
Smith-Pryor's research interests include the tumultuous history of race in this country, along with its intersections with gender, class, and power.

Elizabeth Smith-Pryor, Ph.D. is an associate professor and the Undergraduate Program Coordinator for the Kent State University History Department. Smith-Pryor specializes in the subject of African-American history. 

In 2016, she won the Ford Foundation Senior Fellowship, including an $80,000 stipend, for her ongoing research on the history of the Cleveland Urban League's efforts in the 1960s and 1970s to redefine equality in an era of racialized inequality.

 

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser
