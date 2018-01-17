The Cleveland Urban League and Redefining Equality

Elizabeth Smith-Pryor, Ph.D. is an associate professor and the Undergraduate Program Coordinator for the Kent State University History Department. Smith-Pryor specializes in the subject of African-American history.

In 2016, she won the Ford Foundation Senior Fellowship, including an $80,000 stipend, for her ongoing research on the history of the Cleveland Urban League's efforts in the 1960s and 1970s to redefine equality in an era of racialized inequality.



