Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It's a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what's become an overwhelming problem. It's an issue that's straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.

DeWine Warns Ohio Lawmakers Will Have to Control Fly-by-Night Drug Clinics

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 16, 2018 at 7:27 PM EST
photo of audience at opioid conference
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The audience at conference on opioids listens for ideas on what they can do to help fight the epidemic.

State stats show overdoses from opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – are killing at least nine people a day. And that figure is likely to rise by the time new numbers are released this summer.  The crisis brought advocates to Columbus for a daylong conference on how local groups and communities can fight it.

The conference was aimed at people who work with victims and survivors of opioid addiction, to help those advocates share ideas. Attorney General Mike DeWine says while there have been thousands of overdose deaths, there are some communities making progress.

“What you’re seeing in Ohio is different communities handling this differently. And there’s nothing wrong with that. That enables us to maybe take a good look at what works.”

While DeWine says drug courts are working well, the desperate need for treatment has created “fly-by-night” operators running cash-only clinics and unregulated facilities. DeWine says state lawmakers need to deal with that right away. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
