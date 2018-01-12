© 2020 WKSU
Community
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

The Negro Leagues' Impact on Baseball

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published January 12, 2018 at 12:56 PM EST
Picture of Leslie Heaphy, Ph.D. with baseball.
Kent State University
Heaphy received the 2016 Faculty Excellence Award from Kent State University.

Leslie Heaphy, Ph.D. is the coordinator of the Honors Program and an associate professor in the Department of History at Kent State University at Stark. Her book, The Negro Leagues, 1869-1960, was a finalist for the Seymour Medal for the Best Book on Baseball. 

Heaphy's contributions to the history of baseball earned her the Bob Davids Award from the Society for American Baseball Research and invitations to be a panelist at the Major League Baseball All-Star Fan Fest for multiple years in a row.

