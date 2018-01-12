The Negro Leagues' Impact on Baseball

Leslie Heaphy, Ph.D. is the coordinator of the Honors Program and an associate professor in the Department of History at Kent State University at Stark. Her book, The Negro Leagues, 1869-1960, was a finalist for the Seymour Medal for the Best Book on Baseball.

Heaphy's contributions to the history of baseball earned her the Bob Davids Award from the Society for American Baseball Research and invitations to be a panelist at the Major League Baseball All-Star Fan Fest for multiple years in a row.