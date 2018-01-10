© 2020 WKSU
Textiles That Bridge the Ancient With The Digital

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published January 10, 2018 at 9:48 AM EST
Picture of Janice Lessman-Moss and student.
Kent State University
Lessman-Moss (left) with a student in the Textiles Art Studio at Kent State University.
Picture of Janice Lessman-Moss
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Lessman-Moss was at the forefront of introducing her students to the use of jacquard electronic digital handlooms.

Janice Lessman-Moss is an art professor in the School of Art and the head of the Textile Arts Program at Kent State University. Lessman-Moss creates artwork that bridges ancient techniques with digital technology. Her weavings have been shown widely in the U.S. and internationally. 

The School of Art at Kent State University offers the only Master of Fine Arts program in northeast Ohio and is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design.

