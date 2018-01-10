Summit Metro Parks to Connect with the Community with Latest Knight Foundation Grant

Summit Metro Parks is getting $785,000 to connect with the community at two of its parks near downtown Akron.

The money from the Knight Foundation will be used to re-purpose the pump house at Summit Lake and a barn in Cascade Valley Metro Park. Both sites will offer community programs, meeting spaces and activities.

Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King says the goal is to build relationships with the community.

“We have the responsibility to make the community a better place and parks are the perfect place to do that. Both at Summit Lake and Cascade Valley we want to use these areas as that wonderful common denominator, where everyone is welcome and parks are for everyone.”

King says the projects are a continuation of the pop-up center at Summit Lake last year, which was part of the Reimagining the Civic Commons initiative.