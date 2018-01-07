New Visitor Center Promises to be the 'Front Door' of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is breaking ground on its new $5.9 million visitor’s center Monday morning.

Remodeling an old general store in the historic village of Boston is the centerpiece for the project, dubbed the Boston Mill Visitor Center. Park Public Information Officer Pamela Barnes thinks it will be a one-stop shop for everything Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

“It’s extremely complex. If you try to give the elevator speech of what is Cuyahoga National Park about, it’s pretty difficult.”

The two-story, 3,600 square foot building will include an overview of the history, geography and ecology of the park. It’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.

It’s the first official welcome center in the park’s 43-year history.