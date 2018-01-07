© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

New Visitor Center Promises to be the 'Front Door' of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published January 7, 2018 at 9:36 PM EST
photo of boston mill visitor center mock-up
Courtesy of Peninsula Architects
/
CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK
Illustration of the Boston Mill Visitor Center.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is breaking ground on its new $5.9 million visitor’s center Monday morning.

Remodeling an old general store in the historic village of Boston is the centerpiece for the project, dubbed the Boston Mill Visitor Center. Park Public Information Officer Pamela Barnes thinks it will be a one-stop shop for everything Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

“It’s extremely complex. If you try to give the elevator speech of what is Cuyahoga National Park about, it’s pretty difficult.”

The two-story, 3,600 square foot building will include an overview of the history, geography and ecology of the park. It’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.

It’s the first official welcome center in the park’s 43-year history. 

Tags

CommunityCuyahoga Valley National ParkBoston MillsBoston Mills Visitor Center
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content