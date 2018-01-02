© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community

Ohio Highway Patrol Reports Fewer Deaths and Accidents During the Holidays

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 2, 2018 at 5:50 PM EST
photo of roads
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s roads were safer during the 2017 Christmas and New Year holidays than last year.

 

The State Highway Patrol says five crashes resulted in five deaths from Dec. 22nd to Christmas Day. That’s less than half of the 14 deaths registered in the same window in 2016.

This New Year holiday was also safer. The patrol reports three people died from Dec. 29th through New Year's Day. Last year, six people lost their lives during that same period. Troopers also arrested 292 motorists for drunk or drugged driving during the four-day Christmas period, slightly more than the number arrested over the New Year's holiday.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
