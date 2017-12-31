© 2020 WKSU
Transportation Department Prepares for More Ice and Snow

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 31, 2017 at 3:43 PM EST
State Snow Plows
Ohio Department of Transportation

Ohio’s Department of Transportation is bracing for another round of snow and ice. ODOT Director Jerry Wray says the agency has a new system that tracks its more than 1,600 plow trucks in real time, to clear roads as soon as possible.

“We will have every mile of priority roads back to their average operating speed within two hours of the time the storm stops. And around the state for the last several years, we’ve done that 98 percent of the time.”

The last two winters have been mild, which has brought ODOT’s spending on salt near or below the 10-year average of nearly $77 million annually. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
