Browns Merchandise Sales Suffer Along With The Team's Performance

The Cleveland Browns' winless season hasn't just been hard on fans. Some local sellers of Browns merchandise say they've also taken a hit.

Note:Adrian Ma reached out to the Browns organization for some official numbers on merchandise sales, but they declined to release them. So, Ma went to Tower City mall in Downtown Cleveland to conduct his own, admittedly unscientific, market research.

Johnny Mirza is manager at Playball Sports and Fashion, which stocks everything from replica jerseys to Browns baby clothes. He says sales for Browns stuff is about 15 percent lower this season than last. But he's hopeful that'll change when the team starts winning, eventually.

"I mean where are we going to go? It's just like your kids. Your kids keep making mistakes. You hope always for better," Mirza said.

A few shops over at Champs Sports, Assistant Manager Kelly Golias says enthusiasm for Browns apparel has dipped this year. But recently, it's picked back up. Maybe it's the 50-percent sale.

"It does sell a lot better half off obviously," Golias said.

And it's also gift giving season. So that doesn't hurt either. But whatever the reason, customers are showing love -- of sorts -- for the Browns.

"Then again I did have somebody buy a jersey for a White Elephant," she said.

If you don't know term, a "white elephant" is what you call a gift that's also a burden.