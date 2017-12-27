© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community

Ohio Warns Older Residents to Have a Three-Day Plan to Deal with the Cold

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 27, 2017 at 7:40 PM EST
shoveling_snow_-_credit_wikimedia_commons.jpg
WIKIPEDIA

The state says the cold weather is especially dangerous for older Ohioans.

The Ohio Department of Aging’s John Ratliff says senior citizens are at risk in very cold weather.

“As we age, our bodies react to extreme conditions a little bit differently. Our skin gets thinner. And we have to keep in mind that medications we take can also affect how our body can respond to extreme cold.”

Ratliff says the agency is asking Ohioans to check on their older relatives, neighbors and friends to make sure they are warm, taking their medications and eating and drinking regularly. And he says to make sure senior citizens have a three-day preparedness plan if they are unable to leave their homes due to extreme weather.

CommunityOhio Department of Agingcold weatherweather safety
Jo Ingles
