© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio's Opioid Crisis Claims Parents, Drives Up Foster Care

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 22, 2017 at 8:26 PM EST
photo of opioid pills and bottles
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Public Children Services Association of Ohio says half of all Ohio children in foster care had parental drug use.

On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children services’ agencies are saying their system is straining under the pressure of the deadly crisis.

There are more than 15,500 kids in foster care on any given day in Ohio. And Angela Sausser with the Public Children Services Association of Ohio said that’s likely to go to more than 20,000 by 2020.

“Based on our projections and where we’re going to be with children and foster care in just the next three years, there’s no way our counties can continue to primarily fund children services on their own," Sausser said.

Even if the state doubled what it spends on children services – which now is around 10 percent - it would still be last in the nation for funding these agencies, Sausser said.

There are a thousand more children in foster care now than there were this time last year.

“We have projected that in the next three years, we will see a 33 percent increase of kids coming into foster care on any given day, and our foster homes are only increasing at a rate of about 2.5 percent a year," Sausser said.

Tags

CommunityPublic Children Services Association of Ohioopioid crisisFoster CareChildren's services
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content