Tri-C Launches a Resource Website for Families Leaving the Devastation in Puerto Rico

Tri-C has launched a website to aid Puerto Rican families relocating to the Northeast Ohio area after Hurricane Maria. The website provides links to services like health, childcare, education and housing.

Magda Gómez is Cuyahoga Community College's director of diversity and inclusion.

“(These) families have so much need. If you could imagine families that already live here and have great need -- well these folks have that and much more because they’ve come here, in many cases, with nothing. They’re having to relocate and start from scratch.”

Gómez says one of the biggest challenges is finding a place to live due to a lack of money and a shortage of available houses. Hundreds of families have relocated to Cleveland following the impact of Hurricane Maria in September, which caused billions of dollars in damage to Puerto Rico.

The Spanish American Committee, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Esperanza Inc. are also participating in the initiative.