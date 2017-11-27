Morning Headlines: Ohio's Two Senators Take Opposite Sides in CFPB Debate

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 27th:

Brown and Portman take opposite sides in debate over CFPB leadership

Ohio’s two senators are taking opposite sides in the debate over who has the rightful claim to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is siding with the successor named by Richard Cordray to head the agency. Cordray left his post as the agency’s first director and named Deputy Director Leandra English to take his place. Brown argues the Dodd-Frank law that created the agency supports English’s claim to the role of Acting Director. Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is siding with President Trump, who named Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to take the job. Appearing on Meet the Press Sunday, Portman accused Cordray of timing his resignation to prevent a presidential appointment. The White House must still nominate a permanent director subject to Congressional approval.

Cleveland woman fatally shot while sitting in living room

Police say a woman has been killed while sitting in the living room of a Cleveland home after multiple gunshots were fired from outside the residence. A Cleveland police spokeswoman said Sunday the 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead after officers were called to the home Saturday night. The woman, who hasn't been identified, was shot in the head. It's not clear whether the residence was the intended target of the gunfire. No suspects have been arrested.

American Medical Association pushes for more prediabetes screening

Medical groups are urging Ohio doctors to screen more people for prediabetes and to refer people at risk for Type-2 diabetes to programs that lead to healthier lifestyles. The Dispatch reports the Ohio State Medical Association is teaming up with the American Medical Association to conduct screenings and identify people who have high blood sugar levels that aren't at the stage where diabetes is diagnosed. The American Medical Association says only about 10 percent of people with prediabetes are aware they have it. The AMA is reaching out to physicians on its website, magazine, emails and social media about the need to screen patients. Risk factors for prediabetes and diabetes include excess weight, lack of exercise, high blood pressure and a family history of diabetes.

Former Ohio State president to deliver CSU commencement address

A former Ohio State University president is returning to the state to deliver a commencement address at Cleveland State University. E. Gordon Gee is set to address the school's fall graduating class Dec. 17. CSU President Ronald Berkman says he is looking forward to Gee's remarks, which will focus on the importance of higher education to students, the U.S. economy and society at large. Gee led Ohio State twice, from 1990 to 1998 and then from 2007 to 2013. Other institutions he has led include the University of Colorado, Brown University and Vanderbilt University. He is currently serving his second stint as president of West Virginia University.

Boy killed by stray bullet was a star student, loved sports

Family members of a 12-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet during a shooting attack near his father's beauty supply store in Cleveland say he was a good student who loved sports. Abdel Bashiti, of Parma, was shot Friday night when he and his father, who owned the store, walked outside after gunfire erupted. Five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 standing in front of a liquor store next door were wounded, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a head wound. Relatives tell Cleveland.com that Abdel was a seventh-grader who was celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with family members from all over the country. They say he only occasionally helped his father at the store. Activists and local residents held a march in Abdel's memory and a rally to end violence on Saturday night.