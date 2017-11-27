© 2020 WKSU
Fomer Ohio Senate President Bill Harris Dies at 83

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 27, 2017 at 9:19 AM EST
photo of Bill Harris
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The former head of the Ohio Senate is being remembered as a quiet force in the Statehouse.

 

In 1995, Bill Harris left his car dealership in Ashland after being elected to the Ohio House. The U.S. Marine veteran served there until 2000 when Gov. Bob Taft appointed former State Sen. Dick Schafrath to an administrative position, opening up a Senate seat. Taft appointed Harris who went on to win the Senate presidency in 2005. Current Senate President Larry Obhof now serves part of Harris’ old district.

“He’s someone who literally dedicated his life to serving the people of Ohio.”

Harris served as president until 2010 when he left due to term limits. Harris has been battling cancer in recent months. He was 83 years old.

Tags

CommunityBill HarrisOhio SenateLarry Obhof
