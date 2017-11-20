Akron's Homeless Encampment Drops Its Tiny-Home Bid

The owner of a homeless encampment at odds with Akron zoning laws has scrapped plans to try to bring tiny homes to the property.

The Homeless Charity's Second Chance Village provides camping for about 40 homeless people and a donation center in the Middlebury Neighborhood.

The property is zoned for single-family residential housing, but Executive Director Sage Lewis had filed paperwork to try to get the city to consider allowing tiny homes. He’s since rescinded that request.

“That was the recommendation by Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples. The thought is that we don’t believe Summit County or the City of Akron is psychologically prepared for tiny homes,” Lewis said.

He said he may file paperwork to have the tent city designated as a campground in the future.

A spokeswoman for the City of Akron says the city may start to enforce the current zoning after Thanksgiving.

Separate from the zoning dispute, a neighbor has filed a $50,000 lawsuit against the camp claiming noise and safety concerns caused him to vacate his property.