Community

Akron's Homeless Encampment Drops Its Tiny-Home Bid

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 20, 2017 at 10:23 PM EST
Second Chance Village
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU
The sun sets behind tent homes in Second Chance Village.

The owner of a homeless encampment at odds with Akron zoning laws has scrapped plans to try to bring tiny homes to the property.

The Homeless Charity's Second Chance Village provides camping for about 40 homeless people and a donation center in the Middlebury Neighborhood.

The property is zoned for single-family residential housing, but Executive Director Sage Lewis had filed paperwork to try to get the city to consider allowing tiny homes. He’s since rescinded that request.

“That was the recommendation by Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples. The thought is that we don’t believe Summit County or the City of Akron is psychologically prepared for tiny homes,” Lewis said.

He said he may file paperwork to have the tent city designated as a campground in the future.

A spokeswoman for the City of Akron says the city  may start to enforce the current zoning after Thanksgiving.

Separate from the zoning dispute, a neighbor has filed a $50,000 lawsuit against the camp claiming noise and safety concerns caused him to vacate his property.

CommunitySecond Chance VillageAkronHomelessnessSage Lewis
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
